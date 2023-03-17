New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Athletics Federation of India on Friday announced the launch of whistle blower policy against doping and age fraud in the track and field sport in the country.

The AFI said it decided to strengthen "its war against doping and age fraud" to ensure integrity of the sport during its Executive Committee meeting held a few days ago at Kaziranga in Assam.

Also Read | RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match 16 at Mumbai.

"AFI has announced the launch of a whistle blower policy against doping and age-fraud...to ensure the integrity of the sport," the AFI said in a release.

AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said the Executive Committee also decided to conduct the National Marathon Championships from the coming season.

Also Read | MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match 15 at Mumbai.

"It has long been felt that AFI must reach out to the larger running community and conduct the National Marathon Championships on its own. We are working out the modalities and will share details soon," he said.

Among many crucial decisions taken during the two-day meeting, dong away of over-training and early specialisation of athletes were prominent.

"The Executive Committee felt that though India topped the medals tally in the Asian Youth Championships in Kuwait, the performance did not match expectations. We believe that early specialisation and over-training contributed to that," Sumariwalla said.

Revamp of SAHAS policy

================

The AFI Executive Committee also approved to revamp the SAHAS (Safeguarding Against Harassment and Abuse in Sport) policy.

"We are one of the first to bring out a comprehensive policy on safeguarding athletes and other stakeholders from harassment and abuse. The revamped policy was discussed and approved during the meeting," the AFI chief said.

AFI Planning Committee Chairman Lalit Bhanot stressed on making track and field sport accessible to all. PTI PDS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)