Melbourne [Australia], February 5 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Saturday confirmed that Andrew McDonald has been appointed as the interim head coach of the senior men's team.

This came after Justin Langer decided to resign as the coach.

Also Read | Babar Azam Has All Desired Qualities, Can Become Number One Test Batter, Says Ricky Ponting.

"Justin was offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept," stated an official Cricket Australia release.

The contract extension offered to Justin was the result of a thorough review process that evaluated many factors including future requirements of the team and the upcoming extensive schedule of fixtures.

Also Read | Dazzling Scenes from Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony.

The extension was approved by the CA Board and was put to Justin last night. It included the opportunity to defend the T20 World Cup title in Australia at the end of this year.

Justin informed CA this morning he was not accepting the offer and would resign with immediate effect. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)