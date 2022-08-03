Birmingham, Aug 3 (PTI) Para discus thrower Aneesh Kumar Pillai on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to miss his competition in the Birmingham Games.

Pillai was supposed to take part in the F44 discuss throw final.

"He is asymptomatic but has tested COVID positive. The CGF did not clear his participation as his CT value is on the higher side. It is really unfortunate as he had his final today," a para official of the Indian contingent told PTI.

Pillai had a bronze in the Para Asian Games in Jakarta four years ago.

The para events are taking place concurrently with events for the able-bodied athletes at the Commonwealth Games.

Earlier, women's hockey player Navjot Kaur had to fly back home after contracting the virus.

Two India women's cricketers, S Meghana and Pooja Vastrakar, had tested positive in India ahead of the Games but have now joined the team in Birmingham.

Devender Kumar and Devendra Gahlot are the other Indians taking part in the discus throw.

