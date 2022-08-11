Singapore, Aug 11 (PTI) Young golfer Veer Ahlawat was the best performing Indian at T-19 while SSP Chawrasia, Shubhankar Sharma, and Ajeetesh Sandhu lied at T-26th here at the International Series Singapore.

Ahlawat, one of the early starters of the day, shot a 3-under 69 to be placed ahead of his compatriots, despite a closing bogey.

Also Read | Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 League 2022 Live Streaming Online on FanCode: Get Free Telecast Details Of Karnataka State Cricket Association League’s Matches On TV In India.

The next best performing Indian after Ahlawat was Chawrasia, who closed birdie-birdie for a 2-under 70 card.

On the other hand, both Sharma and Sandhu also shot 2-under 70 and were the only ones to shoot under par.

Also Read | When is India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022? Know Date and Time in IST of IND vs PAK T20I Match.

Scott Vincent fired a sizzling bogey-free eight-under-par 64 in the opening round and was one clear of the Malaysia's Gavin Green (65).

The Zimbabwean won the International Series England in Newcastle in June and leads the International Series Order of Merit, having tied for 11th in the International Series Thailand in March.

Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai and Tirawat Kaewsiribandit, Korean Kyongjun Moon, Englishman Steve Lewton, and Filipino Juvic Pagunsan carded 67s.

Aman Raj and Rashid Khan with 72 each were T-62, while last week's winner Gaganjeet Bhullar shot 1-over 73 to be T-78.

Other Indians shooting 73 were Shiv Kapur, Jyoti Randhawa, and Honey Baisoya while S Chikkarangappa shot 74 and was T-100 needing a good second round to make the cut.

Amateur Yash Majumdar (75) was T-112, Rahil Gangjee (76) was T-122, Jeev Milkha Singh (78), Viraj Madappa (79) and Chiragh Kumar (81) were further down needing to do a lot of work to stay on for the weekend. PTI Cor SG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)