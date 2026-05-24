Sports News | Ahmedabad Hosts CWG Day Celebrations Under 75th Fit India Sundays on Cycle with Nationwide Participation Across 8,000 Locations

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 24 (ANI): The 75th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle witnessed massive participation across more than 8,000 locations nationwide, marking Commonwealth Games Day and building momentum towards the 2030 Commonwealth Games to be hosted in Ahmedabad.

Leading the national celebrations from the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana joined 5,000 cyclists, athletes, youth volunteers and fitness enthusiasts in a vibrant showcase of community participation and sporting spirit, according to a press release.

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The Ahmedabad edition, themed "A New Icon for a Fitter India - Pedalling to 2030," featured a grand 5-kilometre cycling rally alongside Yoga and Zumba demonstrations, turning the Sabarmati Riverfront into a celebration of fitness, culture and India's sporting development.

A major highlight of the event was the inauguration of a special Commonwealth Games-themed exhibition by Mandaviya, showcasing India's sporting achievements, the growth of sports infrastructure under the Khelo India Mission and the country's expanding sports ecosystem in the lead-up to the centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030.

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The event also featured a wide range of engaging activities, including pickleball, box cricket, volleyball, tug of war and several interactive community games, creating a festival-like atmosphere for participants across all age groups.

Ayushmann Khurrana joined former Commonwealth Games medallists and Olympians, including Gurjit Kaur, Rajani Etimarpu, Sonika Tandi, Anjum Moudgil, Ankur Mittal and Trupti Murgunde, inspiring young participants and reinforcing the growing culture of fitness and sports among India's youth.

The event also witnessed the presence of several distinguished dignitaries and sports leaders, including Ajay Patel, Senior Vice President, Indian Olympic Association; Olympic shooter and CWG medallist Gagan Narang; Mayank Srivastava, Deputy Director General, Khelo India; and Olympian and Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla.

A special cultural highlight of the event was a unique showcase blending the traditional spirit of Garba with the science of Yoga, presented by renowned artist Anish Rangrej.

Additionally, Pawan Kumar from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga engaged with participants through wellness consultations and guidance sessions, promoting holistic fitness and healthy living.

As part of the larger build-up to the historic centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) will continue organising grand, interactive and community-driven initiatives across the country to deepen public participation and strengthen India's sporting ecosystem.

The nationwide celebrations aim to create greater awareness around the Commonwealth Games movement while inspiring youth to embrace fitness, sports and active lifestyles as Bharat prepares to host the CWG in 2030.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment Mandaviya said the 75th Fit India Sundays on Cycle event, coinciding with Commonwealth Games Day, was a special occasion that brought people together for fitness and nation-building. He highlighted that Gujarat will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and stressed that a fit society is key to achieving a prosperous "Viksit Bharat."

"Today is a very special occasion as we celebrate both the 75th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle and Commonwealth Games Day. It makes me proud that Gujarat will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, and even happier to see thousands of people come together early in the morning for fitness and nation-building," he said.

"A fit society can build a prosperous nation. If we truly want to fulfil Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's vision of Viksit Bharat, every citizen must prioritise fitness and healthy living. Cycling is not just exercise, it is a movement. It keeps us fit, reduces pollution and helps save fuel, while also aligning with Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's appeal for reduced fuel consumption. By adopting cycling in our daily lives, even for short distances, we contribute towards a healthier and more sustainable India," he added.

Harsh Sanghvi, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister, said, "Today, the entire city of Ahmedabad came alive for Fit India Sundays on Cycle, and I am extremely happy to see such an overwhelming response from the people of Gujarat. The fact that thousands of citizens stepped out early in the morning for fitness and sports reflects the growing awareness and enthusiasm around healthy living."

The large-scale participation witnessed in Ahmedabad also reflected the growing enthusiasm for sports and fitness across Gujarat, underlining the state's readiness to host major international sporting events in the future.

The strong turnout of citizens, athletes, youth volunteers and fitness enthusiasts showcased the rapid development of sports culture in the region and reinforced Ahmedabad's emergence as a key destination for global sporting competitions ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Actor & Fit India Icon, said, "I am truly happy to see people from every age group here today, enjoying themselves and participating with so much energy. The collaboration between Fit India and the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2030 is beautiful because it is inspiring a sporting culture among young Indians. Sundays on Cycle is a very interesting and futuristic initiative."

"Sports is not only about winning medals; it is about discipline, sacrifice and creating aspirations. Behind every athlete is an entire family making sacrifices and supporting their dreams. Their success becomes the country's success. Looking at the children participating here today, I genuinely believe many future medallists of India are amongst us. Under the vision and guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, initiatives like these are shaping the future of Indian sports," he added.

Across the country, similar celebrations unfolded simultaneously at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence, Khelo India Centres and public venues, with Olympians, Commonwealth Games medallists and sporting icons joining citizens in their respective regions. Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse led the celebrations in Guwahati, former wrestling star Babita Phogat participated in Dharamsala, while former Indian hockey player Saba Anjum -- one of the inspirations behind the iconic film Chak De! India -- joined the festivities in Mumbai, adding to the nationwide spirit of Sports Jan Bhagidari.

Since its launch in December 2024 under the Fit India Movement envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has emerged as one of India's largest community-driven fitness initiatives, reaching over 3.07 lakh locations, engaging more than 50 lakh cyclists and connecting with over 7 crore Indians through on-ground and digital participation.

Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bikes and MY Bharat, the initiative continues to strengthen the Prime Minister's vision of "Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz."

As Ahmedabad steadily moves toward hosting the historic Commonwealth Games in 2030, today's celebration stood as a powerful reminder of a nation cycling together toward a fitter, stronger and more ambitious sporting future. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)