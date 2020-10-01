Lausanne [Switzerland], October 1 (ANI): International Boxing Association (AIBA) Ordinary Congress 2020 will be held from December 12-13 on the virtual platform. The Executive Committee took this decision during the extraordinary meeting by the video conference on Wednesday.

AIBA members will elect a new President and vote for the new Constitution of the organisation.

AIBA Interim President Dr Mohamed Moustahsane wrote a letter to all the national federations in advance asking their opinion on the upcoming Congress format. The majority of the members agrees that virtual event is the best solution in the current pandemic situation.

"Today we decided to conduct our next Congress virtually. We also chose to use LUMI as a technical system for voting. This system was already utilised by several International Federations including IOC and ASOIF," addressed Dr Moustahsane to the EC members.

"I am sure that this decision is the most appropriate in the current circumstances. We will take the best experience of our colleagues to make this Congress a success," he added. (ANI)

