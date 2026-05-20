Sports News | AIFF Club Licensing Premier 1 Results for 2026-27 Season Announced

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Club Licensing Committee - First Instance Body (CLC-FIB) of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) met on Sunday, May 17, to take its decisions on the ICLS Premier 1 Club Licensing for the 2026-27 season.

The following are the results: License granted with sanctions: NorthEast United FC, East Bengal FC, Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and Punjab FC, according to the AIFF.

Also Read | SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Final Free Live Streaming Online.

License rejected: Sporting Club Delhi, Odisha FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, and Inter Kashi.

The clubs whose applications have been rejected have the right to either appeal the decision or request an exemption to participate in the national club competition, as per applicable licensing regulations, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Also Read | What are Kolkata Knight Riders' Playoff Chances if KKR vs MI is Washed Out Due to Rain?.

The Indian Club Licensing System is pivotal in maintaining the quality, professionalism, and infrastructure of football clubs in India.

It is an annual process wherein clubs acquire the necessary license to partake in AFC and National club competitions for each season. These licenses are categorised into 'Premier 1' for Indian Super League clubs and 'Premier 2' for Indian Football League clubs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)