New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): All India Football Federation has condoled the death of PV Ramakrishnan who passed away on Friday.

Ramakrishnan, a midfielder, represented India in 1 match in the 1967 Merdeka International tournament in Kuala Lumpur.

At the domestic level, he represented Kerala in the Santosh Trophy in 1968 and played for Vasco Club and Alind Sports Club in the 1960s, and early 1970s.

In his condolence message, AIFF President Praful Patel in an official release said: "It is sad to hear that PV Ramakrishnan is no more. He was a member of Indian Football's golden generation, and his contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. I share the grief."

AIFF General Secretary, Kushal Das said: "PV Ramakrishnan was a crafty player and was an inspiration for so many. My condolences to his family, and prayers for his soul to rest in peace." (ANI)

