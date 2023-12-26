New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey has called a meeting with the members of the Federation's Referees Committee, Chief Refereeing Officer Trevor Kettle and a team of Referee Assessors to review the refereeing situation in the country, and to discuss the way forward. The meeting is scheduled to be held on December 31, 2023.

Refereeing decisions have been a hot topic of discussion in the footballing world recently, and even more so in India, after seven players were sent off in the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG. Additionally, seven yellow cards were also shown in the match.

More recently, East Bengal had lodged a complaint about the refereeing decisions in their match against FC Goa in the ISL.

Earlier this month, Chaubey had called for better respect shown towards match officials, after a Turkish Super Lig match was suspended following violence towards the referees.

The AIFF President, it is believed, has told senior officials of the Federation that since several ISL and I-League clubs have complained over the supervision of some of the matches this season, he would like to take stock of the situation and take the appropriate steps for taking Indian Football ahead. Hence, he has decided to meet the members of the refereeing community and find out what exactly could be the right way to improve upon the situation. (ANI)

