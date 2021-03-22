New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): To develop more tutors who can conduct E certificate courses, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has successfully concluded the E Certificate Tutor Course in Goa recently.

As many as 22 coaches from various states attended the course from for six days starting from March 15 at the Dempo SC academy in Goa.

The coaches were trained by a team led by Savio Medeira (Head of Coach Education, AIFF) and Anju Turambekar (Technical Director, Dempo SC & Grassroots Panel Technical Head).

Five AIFF E Lead Tutors, namely Suhel Nair, Shekhar Kerkar, Shailesh Karkera, Deepak CM and Prashant J Singh assisted in imparting the course as well.

The programme was earlier known as the Grassroots Leader Course in 2013. But, after revision of the course content, it was revamped into the E Certificate course, the first batch of which was held in Arunachal Pradesh back in January 2020.

Savio Medeira, head of Coach Education, AIFF, said, "The E certificate Tutor course which began on the March 15 aims to develop more E Certificate Tutors to conduct E Certificate courses. Eligibility to be on the Tutor course is a C Certificate and (the person) has to attend an E Certificate course."

Anju Turambekar, Technical Director, Dempo SC and Grassroots Panel Technical Head, said, "Our vision is to upskill and enable new Tutors to deliver the AIFF E certificate course in a phased and systematic manner to a diverse range of participants. It was an incredible learning experience educating 22 student coaches from all across the country and look forward to amplifying the reach of our efforts. I'm grateful for the opportunity given by the AIFF to be a Tutor Developer of this course." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)