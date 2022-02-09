New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): After successfully conducting online refresher courses for the AFC 'C' License, Futsal Level 1 and Goalkeeping Level 1 coaches over the last few months, the All India Football Federation has now planned an online refresher course for AFC 'B' Licensed coaches.

"The first online refresher course for coaches with AFC 'B' Diploma will be conducted from February 21-23, 2022. There will be one session, from 7 pm to 9 pm, on all the three days. More courses will be scheduled in the coming months," stated an official AIFF release.

Also Read | Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

The candidate will be eligible for 4 CPD points, of which 2 will be awarded for full attendance during the course and 2 for the assignment submission. The course will be conducted by Savio Medeira, Mariano Dias, Shakti Chauhan and Jeddy Almeida. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)