New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The All India Football Federation successfully conducted the first online refresher course for Pro and A Diploma coaches from June 1 to 3, 2022 in association with MBP School of Coaches, Spain.

The course was attended by 100 coaches, including a mix of Pro and A diploma holders from across the country. The refresher course covered topics such as Man Management, Game Plan and Set-Pieces.

However, it has come to our attention that many coaches missed out on registering for the refresher course and hence, we have scheduled another course from June 28 to 30, 2022. The registration will be open from June 9, via the Coach Education portal.

The courses will be delivered online via video conferencing and the MBP e-learning platform. The webinars will be conducted for a total of six hours over three days with the sessions taking place between 7 PM to 9 PM IST every day. Coaches that attend the courses will be awarded 4 CPD points upon their successful completion. (ANI)

