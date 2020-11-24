Panaji (Goa) [India], November 24 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday cautioned Mumbai City's midfielder Ahmed Jahouh after reviewing his direct red card incident against NorthEast United FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

The midfielder has been warned that if any such incident is repeated then exemplary sanctions might be imposed in accordance with regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code.

Ahmed Jahouh had been given a red card in ISL 2020's second match between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC on November 21 in Bambolim.

"The AIFF body deemed Jahouh's first-half reckless tackle on NorthEast United FC player Khassa Camara, a serious foul play offence, endangering the safety of the opponent on field, after the video footage of the incident was sent for review," the ISL said in an official release.

While Jahouh has been let off without any further disciplinary action for the time being, he will serve an automatic 1-game suspension following his sending-off on Saturday.

Jahouh is ineligible for selection in Mumbai City FC's next game, against FC Goa, on Wednesday at the JL Nehru Stadium, Fatorda. (ANI)

