New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday announced as many as seven ITF World Tennis Tour events which are scheduled to be held in the country later this year.

These ITF World Tennis Tour events carry a total prize money of $125,000 and will be held in November and December to cap off the 2021 calendar for tennis in India.

The first tournament announced is M15 Indore for men's which is to be held from November 8-14. The second will be in New Delhi for men's from November 15 to 21. Tour will then move to Gurugram on November 22nd till 28th for men's. Bangalore will host the last tournament in November (women's) which will start on the 29th.

December 2021 will start with a tournament in Solapur for women's on December 6th. The prize money for the following tournaments is $15,000.

Pune will be hosting the penultimate tournament of the season in India for women's with prize money of $25,000. The last tournament will be in Navi Mumbai for women's with a prize money of $25,000.

The 2021 International Tennis Federation (ITF) Men's and Women's World Tennis Tour is the entry-level and mid-level tour for men's and women's professional tennis. It is organised by the International Tennis Federation and is a tier below the ATP Challenger Tour and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Tour. (ANI)

