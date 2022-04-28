Naihati (WB), Apr 28 (PTI) Substitute David Zate found the decisive goal as Aizawl FC returned to winning ways by securing a 2-1 victory over Indian Arrows in the I-League here on Thursday.

Arrows got their nose in front in the first half before Aizawl restored parity minutes later. Zate bagged the winner 12 minutes from time to give his side all three points at the Naihati Stadium.

The opening goal came four minutes from half-time after Arrows took the lead. Parthib Gogoi dribbled into the box and played a low ball across the face of goal after attracting the keeper towards the near post.

Bakhtiyor Qalandarov could not get to the ball in time and it was smashed into an empty net by Taison Singh.

Arrows almost doubled their lead shortly after the opening goal but this time the Aizawl defence was alert and dealt with the threat astutely.

Three minutes after the opener, Aizawl squared things up at the other end. Plaza played a perfect lobbed ball towards Dicka, who rounded the keeper and calmly slotted the ball home.

Minutes later, Aizawl were on the verge of leading the game but Dicka was denied by the keeper while Lalremsanga put his glorious effort wide.

A little over 10 minutes after coming on, Zate made his impact on the game as he got past Raj Basfore to turn the game on its head. Basfore completely missed his header to intercept a long ball that was played towards Zate.

Zate's first touch was perfect and his fresh legs were able to help him charge into the box and slot the ball past Bukhari into the far post to give his side the lead.

