New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Former racer Akbar Ebrahim was on Monday unanimously elected for a second term as the president of India's motorsports governing body, FMSCI.

The elections were held via video-conference amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Jofra Archer's 7-Year-Old 'Light Out' Tweet Goes Viral As Mumbai Faces Power Cut, Netizens Come Up With Funny Reactions to Rajasthan Royals Pacer's Prophecy.

Also Read | ‘Rashid Khan’s Wife’ Google Search Leads To ‘Anushka Sharma,’ Here’s Why!.

Ebrahim had his first stint as FMSCI chief from 2016-2018 following which he was replaced by J Prithviraj.

"It is without doubt, going to be a very challenging and tough year given the unprecedented pandemic situation the whole world is facing. I am sure that the FMSCI will collectively rise to the occasion and manage the situation to the best of its ability," Ebrahim said in a statement.

Farooq Ahmed was unanimously elected as the vice-president.

The FMSCI boasts of more than 50 affiliates across all corners of the country and there are more than 1200 registered athletes. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)