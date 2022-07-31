Umag (Croatia), Jul 31 (AP) Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz overcame a second set scare on the way to defeating qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to his seventh career ATP final at the Croatia Open on Saturday.

With the victory, the 19-year-old Spaniard is in his tour-leading sixth final of the year.

Also Read | Sanjeet at Commonwealth Games 2022, Boxing Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Men’s 92kg Event Coverage of CWG Birmingham.

“It's amazing to be in a final here again,” said Alcaraz, who won his maiden ATP title here last year.

He overcame his first dropped set in the clay-court tournament and a roll of his ankle in the semifinal against the 20-year-old Italian.

Also Read | India Women vs Pakistan Women Birmingham Weather: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report for IND W vs PAK W CWG 2022 Clash At Edgbaston Stadium.

“At the moment it is good,” Alcaraz said about his ankle. “I don't feel too much right now. Let's see tonight or tomorrow morning, but I am going to say I will be ready for the final.”

In his first real test in Umag after two straight-set victories, Alcaraz converted six of his 15 break points while Zeppieri, who didn't win a tour-level match before this week, broke him four times.

Sunday's final against second-seeded Jannik Sinner will be Alcaraz's 100th match on the tour.

Sinner eased past fellow Italian Franco Agamenone, a qualifier, 6-1, 6-3 to advance to his first ATP final this year and eighth overall. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)