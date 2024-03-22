London [UK], March 22 (ANI): Alec Stewart announced on Friday his decision to step down from his role as Surrey CCC's Director of Cricket at the end of 2024 after 11 years in the role.

As Director of Cricket, Alec has steered the team to three County Championship titles to date and built a strong culture of success within the dressing room.

"Without a doubt, this has been the toughest decision of my working career, but after careful consideration, I will be stepping down from my role as Director of Cricket at the end of this calendar year. The main reason for informing the Club at this point in time is to give them enough notice to find a suitable replacement," Stewart said in an official statement.

"Since November 2013, I have given this job my total commitment and it has been an honour and a privilege to be a part of the greatest cricket club in the world. However, the job is not one that you can just leave at the ground, as it demands 24/7 attention. As people may know, my wife has been battling cancer since 2013 and I want to give her, and my family, more of my time over the coming years than this job allows," he added.

"Alec Stewart, Director of Cricket at Surrey CCC, is to step down from his position at the end of 2024 after 11 years in the role," Surrey also stated in an official statement.

"A hallmark in that period has been the production of talent through the Surrey pathway who have joined the professional squad. Nine of those players have gone on to represent England including Ollie Pope, Sam Curran and Will Jacks," the statement further read.

Having played all the way through the age group cricket set up for the county, he signed his first professional contract in 1981. In a 23-year playing career for Surrey, Stewart won the County Championship title three times as well as three limited-over trophies.

Surrey's major goal for 2024 is to win a hat-trick of County Championship championships, and Stewart, who won three Championships and three limited-overs medals with the club during his playing career, stated that his concentration will not waver despite his approaching retirement.

"I am incredibly proud of what has been achieved over the last 11 years, winning trophies as well as continuing to produce our own players through the Talent Pathway and providing players for England. Supporting young talent to develop into top-quality players is one of the most rewarding and enjoyable parts of the job," Stewart said.

"I want to thank all the players, coaches and cricket management staff I've worked with for their incredible support and hard-work. I'd also like to thank everyone who has played their part in taking the Club forward both on and off the field. I will always be available to support the Club in any way that I can and would also consider other opportunities in and around the game that work for me and the family," he added.

"From now until my last working day, I guarantee that my commitment to the job and to the Club will not diminish one bit and I am fully focussed on helping the squad to achieve more success," the director of cricket said.

"Alec has been an outstanding leader over the last 11 years. He took over with the team in a difficult position and has built a Club in his own image that is hard-working, dedicated and humble. The values and the philosophy that he has created are the foundation of the success that the team has seen," Oli Slipper, Surrey CCC Chair said.

"Whilst he is stepping down from his role at the Club, we do not want to lose his knowledge of the game and I have no doubt that his successor will always have a helpful voice to call upon if needed. I want to wish Alec the very best for the future and also place on record my thanks for what he has done for the Club," Slipper said. (ANI)

