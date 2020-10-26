Liverpool [UK], October 26 (ANI): Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has thanked the club staff for making him recover faster from a shoulder injury and revealed that he "told the doctors two or three weeks max" after initially being told he could be out for over a month.

Becker missed three matches due to a collarbone injury sustained at the beginning of the month but returned ahead of schedule last weekend to help his side defeat Sheffield United 2-1.

"It's good to be back. I'm really happy. I try to give my best and I have the top physios on my side, helping me to accelerate the recovery process. As soon as the doctor told me it was four to six weeks, I told him 'no doc, we go to two or three weeks maximum!' He agreed with me, and then we just went for it. I'm really happy to be back, and I want to thank the physios, the fitness staff, the doctors and the goalie coaches who helped me on this process," the club's official website quoted Becker as saying ahead of the clash against Midtjylland.

The Reds' focus has now immediately switched to their second outing in Champions League Group D, with Danish champions Midtjylland visiting Anfield on Tuesday night.

"It's bad not being involved in a football game. It's the worst thing for a player, but it's part of the job, injuries. We try to avoid them, but sometimes they happen. I'm glad it was only three weeks, but it was a long three weeks, more like three months!" the goalkeeper said.

"Being not involved is always hard, not only Atletico [Madrid] or Aston Villa. You want to help, you want to do what you love to do, help your teammates go for our goals," he added. (ANI)

