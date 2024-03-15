Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out of the All England Open 2024 facing a loss in the second round of the tournament. After winning the French Open 2024, the Indian duo of Satwik and Chirag lost against Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana by 16-21, 15-21. The two-set match lasted for 44 minutes in Birmingham. Earlier in the first round, the Indian duo of Satwik and Chirag clinched a 21-18, 21-14 win over the Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan. All England Open 2024: Lakshya Sen Storms Into Quarterfinals, Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponappa Crash Out.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Crash Out in All England Open 2024

Meanwhile, in the men's singles, Lakshya Sen secured a win against Denmark's Anders Antonsen by 24-22, 11-21, 21-14. In the first game, the Indian shuttler dominated the game. However, the Danish player made a comeback. But Lakshya kept his nerves calm to seal in the third game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)