Sports News | All-format India Series Headlines New Zealand's Blockbuster Home Summer Schedule
Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has unveiled a blockbuster home summer schedule, with their men's and women's teams set to feature in an action-packed lineup of major international fixtures. The most notable feature of the schedule is India's highly anticipated all-format tour of New Zealand.
Wellington [New Zealand], June 3 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has unveiled a blockbuster home summer schedule, with their men's and women's teams set to feature in an action-packed lineup of major international fixtures. The most notable feature of the schedule is India's highly anticipated all-format tour of New Zealand.
India and New Zealand will contest in five T20Is, five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and two Test matches in a 12-game series that will become the most extensive international tour ever hosted by NZC in terms of matches played, according to the ICC website.
Also Read | How to Buy India vs Afghanistan 2026 Test Match Tickets Online.
The tour will also see India return to New Zealand for Test cricket for the first time since 2019. It will mark their first limited-overs tour of the country since 2022.
Following India's tour, the men's side will host Sri Lanka for an all-format series beginning on January 16. The tour will have three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches.
Also Read | Who Is Tim Payne? Know All About New Zealand Footballer Famous After Viral Campaign Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The New Zealand Women, currently in England preparing to defend their ICC Women's T20 World Cup crown, will host Bangladesh for a six-match limited-format series from December 10 to 23, comprising three T20Is and three ODIs.
The Bangladesh series will be the White Ferns' sole home assignment of the summer. The team had been scheduled to tour Australia in February-March 2027, but those plans have been pushed back following the rescheduling of the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka to February 2027. As a result, the trans-Tasman series will now take place at a later date.
New Zealand's home summer schedule
New Zealand Men's
India tour of New Zealand
1st T20I - 22 October, Christchurch
2nd T20I - 24 October, Christchurch
3rd T20I - 27 October, Wellington
4th T20I - 30 October, Auckland
5th T20I - 1 November, Hamilton
1st ODI - 4 November, Auckland
2nd ODI - 7 November, Wellington
3rd ODI - 10 November, Hamilton
4th ODI - 13 November, Mount Maunganui
5th ODI - 15 November, Mount Maunganui
1st Test - 19-23 November, Wellington
2nd Test - 27 November-1 December 2026, Christchurch
Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand
1st ODI - 16 January, Napier
2nd ODI - 19 January, Wellington
3rd ODI - 22 January, Dunedin
1st T20I - 26 January, Christchurch
2nd T20I - 29 January, Nelson
3rd T20I - 31 January, Nelson
1st Test - 4-8 February, Mount Maunganui
2nd Test - 12-16 February, Hamilton
New Zealand Women's
Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand
1st T20I - 10 December, Nelson
2nd T20I - 12 December, Nelson
3rd T20I - 15 December, Wellington
1st ODI - 18 December, Wellington
2nd ODI - 21 December, Mount Maunganui
3rd ODI - 23 December, Mount Maunganui. (ANI)
(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)