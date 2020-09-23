Madrid [Spain], September 23 (ANI): Real Madrid conducted Covid-19 tests on the first team and the coaching staff and no one returned positive for the infection, announced the club on Wednesday.

"Real Madrid C. F. informs that after the last COVID-19 tests carried out on our football first team and the coaching staff, all the results have come back negative," the club said in a statement.

Also Read | Fit India Dialogue 2020: Honoured to be Part of PM Narendra Modi’s Event, Says Virat Kohli.

According to Goal.com, there were reports in the Spanish media suggesting that Martin Odegaard has tested positive for coronavirus after the club's round of testing on Monday.

The report also claimed that Madrid had been waiting for the results of a second test to arrive as errors can occasionally creep in, Goal.com reported.

Also Read | KKR vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

However, the recent statement from the club has put an end to all the speculations.

Real Madrid on Monday witnessed a goalless draw against Real Sociedad in the La Liga. The club is now gearing up for the clash against Real Betis, slated to take place on September 27. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)