Rawalpindi [Pakistan], December 5 (ANI): Incredible bowling performances from Ollie Robinson and James Anderson and complimented well by England's batting, saw the visitors defeat Pakistan by 74 runs in their first Test in the country in 17 years, at Rawalpindi on Monday.

With this win, England took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Resuming the chase of 343 runs on the final day, Pakistan took to the field at the score of 80/2, with Imam-Ul-Haq (43*) and Saud Shakeel (24*) unbeaten at the crease.

Five overs into the day, England's ageless wonder James Anderson struck early, sending back an in-form Imam for 48. Pakistan was 89/3.

Shakeel, however, carried on, forming a partnership of 87 runs with star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan. The duo took Pakistan's score into the 170s. Anderson broke the partnership, sending back Rizwan four-runs short of his half-century. At 176/4, the match ws in the balance.

Soon after Saud Shakeel brought up his maiden half-century, Robinson dismissed the batter for a well-made 76 off 159 balls. The dismissal was brought about with a great deal of assistance from Keaton Jennings at short cover. Half of Pakistan's innings was back in the pavilion for 198.

It was then that Agha Salman and Azhar Ali decided to fight back. Both batters pushed Pakistan past the 250-run mark.

However, Robinson struck to remove them both for 30 and 40 respectively. Pakistan was at 260/7 and needed 83 runs with three wickets to go.

The lower-order of the hosts could not put up a fight against Anderson and Jack Leach and Pakistan was bundled out for 268 runs in 96.3 overs.

Anderson (4/36) and Robinson (4/50) were England's architects with the ball against a resilient Pakistan. Leach and Ben Stokes got a wicket each.

In their second innings, England declared at 264/7, opening a lead of 342 runs and setting a 343-run target for Pakistan. Harry Brook scored 87 off 65 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes. Joe Root (73) and Zak Crawley (50) also scored fifties.

Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali and Zahid Mahmood took two wickets. Agha Salman also got a scalp.

In their first innings, Pakistan was bundled out for 579, in reply to England's first innings score of 657. They were trailing by 78 runs in the match at that point. Babar Azam (136) scored a brilliant ton, with openers Imam-ul-Haq (121) and Abdullah Shafique (114) also hitting big.

Will Jacks (6/161) was fantastic for England with the ball on his debut. Jack Leach took two scalps while James Anderson and Ollie Robinson took a wicket each.

England posted 657 in their first innings. The visitors took full advantage of the batting-friendly conditions and Crawley (122), Ben Duckett (107), Ollie Pope (108) and Harry Brook (153) posted tons.

Zahid Mahmood (4/235) and Naseem Shah (3/140) were the picks of the bowlers for Pakistan. Ali took two while Haris Rauf also got a wicket.

Ollie's performance, which included a knock of 37 and five wickets in the match, earned him the 'Man of the Match' title.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 579 and 268 (Saud Shakeel 76, Imam-ul-Haq 48, James Anderson 4/36) lost to England: 657 and 264/7 declared (Harry Brook 87, Joe Root 73, Mohammad Ali 2/64). (ANI)

