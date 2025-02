New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The ACG Jr. NBA program, a nationwide 3v3 tournament for the top U-14 players across India and the largest school-based basketball program in the country, drew to a successful close with All-Star Team Delhi clinching the boys' title and All-Star Team Chennai emerging victorious in the girls' category, according to a release from ACG Jr. NBA.

In the boys' final, All-Star Team Delhi defeated Maharana Pratap Inter College, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, 21-10, while in the girls' division, All-Star Team Chennai triumphed against Delhi Public School, Rajnandangaon, Chhattisgarh, with a 14-12 win.

The 'ACG Most Improved Team' award was presented to Sardar Dastur Nosherwan Girls School, Pune, Maharashtra (U-14 Girls) and Nehru World School, Delhi (U-14 Boys) in recognition of their exceptional growth and development throughout the tournament. For their outstanding performances, T. Sumithra Devi, All-Star Team Chennai (U-14 Girls) and Tarun Yadav, All-Star Team Delhi (U-14 Boys) were honoured with the MVP award.

Rumi Konwar from Delhi Public School, Rajnandangaon, Chhattisgarh, emerged as the standout performer in the U-14 Girls category, leading as the top scorer with 74 points and recording the most 3-pointers (11). In the U-14 Boys category, Tejas Kashyap from Maharana Pratap School, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, showcased his sharpshooting skills with 14 three-pointers, while Tarun Yadav from the All-Star Team Delhi secured the top scorer title with 61 points.

The five-day ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National League Finals, held from February 6-10, 2025, at the Indira Gandhi Arena, New Delhi, featured an exciting lineup of activities, including the trophy reveal, free-throw contests, and an engagement zone with interactive challenges for all players. Additionally, the event hosted an ACG Jr. NBA Referee Clinic led by former NBA G League referee Greg Dandridge, offering officials a unique opportunity to enhance their skills. A youth and coaches clinic conducted by Scott Flemming, Head Coach of the India men's national basketball team, further enriched the program.

The 2024-25 edition of the ACG Jr. NBA program was held in association with the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) with Skechers, the global performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel brand, serving as the official kit partner, providing high-quality gear for the participants.

The ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National League Finals marks the culmination of regional tournaments that were held in six cities across India - Mumbai, Chennai, Aizawl, Delhi, Bhubaneshwar and Ludhiana. Now in its 11th edition, this year's program saw participation from close to 4000 kids across 500 schools in India.

The Jr. NBA program has reached more than 14 million youth and 15,000 physical education instructors across 35 cities in India since 2013. The ACG Jr. NBA program is part of the NBA's broader basketball development initiatives in India that involve collaborations with local business and federations, including NBA Basketball School, a network of tuition-based basketball development programs open to male and female players ages 6-18, and Basketball Without Borders Asia, the NBA and FIBA's global basketball development and community outreach program that has been held in India twice. (ANI)

