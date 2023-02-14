Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) Amandeep Drall got off to a flying start as she opened her campaign in the third leg of Women's Pro Golf Tour with a 2-under 70 that put her one shot ahead of Shweta Mansingh at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club here on Tuesday.

Amandeep, who was runner-up at the 2022 Women's Indian Open, found three birdies in the last six holes during her solid round.

Also Read | Team Ireland ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Squad and Match List: Get IRE-W Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Mega TwentyT20 Tournament.

Jasmine Shekar, the 18-year-old rookie from Bengaluru, gave a good account of herself with a steady even par 72 and was sole third behind Amandeep and Shweta.

Amandeep opened with a birdie on fourth, which was negated by a bogey on the seventh. She stayed even till the end of the 12th hole. Birdies on 13th and 14th and yet another one on 17th gave her the lead despite a bogey on 15th.

Also Read | India at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: A Look at Women in Blue’s Performance in Past Editions of Tournament.

Shweta had a roller coaster of a round. A double bogey on the second and a bogey on fifth meant she was 3-over after five. Yet she fought well with birdies on seventh and eighth. A bogey on ninth saw her turn in 2-over 38.

On the back nine, she had back-to-birdies on 10th and 11th and again on 15th and 16th and that helped her stage a fine recovery. She did drop a shot on 12th but finished under par at 71.

Only Amandeep and Shweta had under par rounds.

Jasmine had three birdies and three bogeys, while Seher Atwal, who has one win this season, was even par after 13 holes, but dropped three shots on 14th, 15th and 17th and slipped down to tied fifth.

Amateur Saanvi Somu (73) was fourth, while another rookie pro, Kriti Chowhan shot 75 as did Seher Atwal and Khushi Khanijau in tied fifth place.

Amateur Janneya Dasanniee (76) was eight, while three players -- Agrima Manral, Sneha Singh and Jyotsana Singh -- were tied ninth with rounds of 77 each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)