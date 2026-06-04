Sports News | Amandeep Khare Lights Up CCPL Season 3 Opener with Century, Leads Raipur Rhinos to Dominant Win

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Chhattisgarh's premier batter and domestic captain Amandeep Khare announced his arrival in style at the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League (CCPL) Season 3, smashing a magnificent century to power Raipur Rhinos to a commanding 90-run victory over Rajnandgaon Panthers in the tournament opener on Wednesday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Nava Raipur.

Leading from the front, Khare produced a captain's knock of 102 runs off just 55 deliveries, laced with 11 boundaries and 3 sixes, according to a press release. His explosive innings set the tone for the tournament and reaffirmed his status as one of Chhattisgarh's most accomplished cricketers.

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Amandeep, who captains Chhattisgarh across all major domestic formats--the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy--once again showcased his ability to perform on the big stage. As captain of Raipur Rhinos, he combined aggression with composure to anchor a massive first-innings total.

Opening the batting, Khare stitched together a crucial 147-run partnership for the first wicket with Amit Kumar Yadav, who contributed a brilliant 85 runs. Their stand propelled Raipur Rhinos to an imposing 228/6 in 20 overs.

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In reply, Rajnandgaon Panthers struggled against disciplined bowling from the Rhinos. Despite a fighting 74 from captain Ajay Mandal, the Panthers were bowled out for 138 in just 16 overs. Gaurav Chaturvedi starred with the ball, claiming four wickets, while Ashish Chouhan and Prashant Sai Painkra chipped in with two wickets each.

For his match-winning century and inspirational leadership, Amandeep Khare was named Player of the Match.

With CCPL Season 3 underway, Khare's emphatic hundred has already set the benchmark for the tournament. The innings not only handed Raipur Rhinos a perfect start but also reinforced why he remains one of the most consistent and influential figures in Chhattisgarh cricket.

As the league progresses, all eyes will be on the Chhattisgarh skipper, whose opening-night heroics have added another memorable chapter to his growing cricketing legacy. (ANI)

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