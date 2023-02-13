Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) Amandeep Drall, who finished tied third in the second leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour, is back to have a shot at a domestic win before embarking to South Africa for two events in March.

The runner-up in the Women's Indian Open last year, Amandeep is looking to build on her success on the domestic Tour to try for a maiden win on the Ladies European Tour.

Also Read | On Which Channel PSL 2023 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?.

Amandeep will start as one of the favourites for the third leg at the historic Royal Calcutta Golf Club and will battle it out with Seher Atwal, who won the first leg of the Tour this year.

Both Amandeep and Seher played at the opening event on the LET Tour in Kenya, which was won by India's Aditi Ashok. Amandeep made the cut and finished tied 52nd, while Seher, in her first LET outing outside India, missed the cut.

Also Read | As WPL Auction Takes Off, Pakistan Captain Bismah Maroof Rues Lack of Global T20 League Opportunities.

While Amandeep is assured of a lot of starts this year on LET, Seher will often have to wait to get into the main draw. In the meantime, she will be looking to sharpen her game on the growing domestic circuit.

Other players hoping to make an impact will be Sneha Singh, Neha Tripathi and Astha Madan. Sneha, despite having won on the Tour, while being an amateur, is yet to win as a pro.

Neha has not won in some time and Astha Madan will be hoping to get back to form and have another go at the LET like she did earlier.

Pranavi Urs, winner of the second leg, and Ridhima Dilawari are playing on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.

An interesting addition to the field is Kriti Chowhan, who, after representing India as an amateur, has now turned professional.

Six amateurs are part of the field. Tee times for the first round of the third leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour 2023 at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club: 1. 9:00 am: Yaalisai Verma (A); Rhea Jha; 2. 9:10 am: Siddhi Kapoor; Amandeep Drall; Anisha Agarwalla; 3. 9:20 am: Ishvari Prasanna; Ananya Datar; Jasmine Shekar; 4. 9:30 am: Riya Yadav; Shagun Narain; Nayanika Sanga; 5. 9:45 am: Smriti Bhargav (A); Kriti Chowhan; Agrima Manral; 6. 9:55 am: Khushi Khanijau; Geetika Ahuja; Neha Tripathi; 7. 10:05 am: Astha Madan; Sinjini Mukherjee (A); Saaniya Sharma; 8. 10:15 am: Rishika Muralidhar (A); Suchitra Ramesh; Lakhmehar Pardesi; 9. 10:30 am: Saanvi Somu (A); Jyotsana Singh; Shweta Mansingh; 10. 10:40 am: Mehar Atwal; Trimann Saluja; Janneya Dasanniee (A); 11. 10:50 am: Sachika Singh; Seher Atwal; Sneha Singh;

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)