Sports News | Amardeep Malik Fires 67 to Take First-round Lead in Digboi

Digboi (Assam), Nov 20 (PTI) Noida's Amardeep Malik fired a solid five-under 67 to take the first-round lead at the IndianOil SERVO Masters at the Digboi Golf Links here on Wednesday.

Former champion Honey Baisoya of Delhi, Pune's Divyansh Dubey, Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain, Bengaluru's Syed Saqib Ahmed and Panchkula's Abhishek Kumar were all tied for second place at four-under 68.

Deven Bhumij was the highest-placed among the Digboi-based professionals after he returned a round of 73 to be tied 50th.

Delhi's Sachin Baisoya, last week's winner in Jaipur, was one of the five players bunched in tied seventh place at 69.

Two of the prominent names participating this week, Angad Cheema and Udayan Mane, struck scores of 72 to be tied 36th.

Amardeep, a two-time winner on the PGTI, mixed six birdies with a bogey during his opening round as he was glad to be back in the mix after a couple of ordinary weeks on tour.

He found his groove as far as his hitting was concerned as he struck his tee shots well and landed his approaches within five to 10 feet of

Digboi (Assam), Nov 20 (PTI) Noida's Amardeep Malik fired a solid five-under 67 to take the first-round lead at the IndianOil SERVO Masters at the Digboi Golf Links here on Wednesday.

Former champion Honey Baisoya of Delhi, Pune's Divyansh Dubey, Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain, Bengaluru's Syed Saqib Ahmed and Panchkula's Abhishek Kumar were all tied for second place at four-under 68.

Deven Bhumij was the highest-placed among the Digboi-based professionals after he returned a round of 73 to be tied 50th.

Delhi's Sachin Baisoya, last week's winner in Jaipur, was one of the five players bunched in tied seventh place at 69.

Two of the prominent names participating this week, Angad Cheema and Udayan Mane, struck scores of 72 to be tied 36th.

Amardeep, a two-time winner on the PGTI, mixed six birdies with a bogey during his opening round as he was glad to be back in the mix after a couple of ordinary weeks on tour.

He found his groove as far as his hitting was concerned as he struck his tee shots well and landed his approaches within five to 10 feet of the flag on at least three occasions.

