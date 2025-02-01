Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], February 1 (ANI): Eighteen-year-old amateur Vishesh Sharma of Hyderabad posted a second-round score of eight-under 63 to total 13-under 129 and emerged winner by two shots at Pre-Qualifying III of the PGTI Qualifying School 2025 played at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur.

From a total field of 129 in Pre-Qualifying III, the top 28 players advanced to the Final Qualifying Stage as the cut was declared at two-under 140.

Vishesh Sharma (66-63), whose second round of 63 was the lowest score of the Pre-Qualifying Stage, moved up two spots from his overnight tied third place on Saturday. Vishesh, a former India No. 1 in the junior category, began the day one shot off the lead and came out on top following his two eagles, six birdies and two bogeys in round two, a release said.

Vishesh, making his first appearance at the PGTI Q School, drove the par-4 fourth green and sank a 20-footer for his first eagle of the day. He then chipped-in on the ninth hole for his second eagle. A great bunker shot saw him tap-in for birdie on the second.

"My putting and course management were the highlight of my round. I did well to bounce back after the bogeys today. I'm excited to have made such a good start in my first appearance at the Q School. It shows me what I'm capable of. If I do manage to earn a full card in the Final Stage, I will consider turning professional. Having played at Golmuri on many occasions in the past also helped my cause as I was quite familiar with the course," Vishesh said, according to the release.

Fifteen-year-old amateur Neil Jolly of Chandigarh and amateur Tushar Pannu of Karnal finished tied second with totals of 11-under 131.

A total of 80 players progressed from the Pre-Qualifying Stage. They will join the 48 exempt players in the Final Stage where the total field will consist of 128 players. The Final Stage will be held from February 4 to February 7 at the same venue, Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur. (ANI)

