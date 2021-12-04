Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Former India batter Wasim Jaffer lauded New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel after the latter became the third bowler in history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings.

Taking to his Twitter, Jaffer wrote in Hindi, "Amazing Incredible Incredible!!!"

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Could Replace Ajinkya Rahane as Vice-Captain for India Tour of South Africa 2021: Reports.

Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also praised the Kiwi spinner for taking all ten wickets in the first innings of the ongoing second Test here at the Wankhede Stadium.

"Please don't let any Indian go to any other country, best don't even ask them. Dus ka Dum," tweeted Irfan.

Also Read | Ralf Rangnick Praises Cristiano Ronaldo After His Brace Against Arsenal, Says 'Fittest Player I’ve Ever Seen at His Age'.

Former India batter VVS Laxman also hailed Ajaz Patel for his 'sensational' achievement and wrote, "Sensational! Just sensational!! To take all 10 wickets in a Test innings is the stuff dreams are made of. Take a bow, Ajaz Patel, you are in the elite company of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble. And to do it in the city of your birth, wow!!"

Ajaz Patel on Saturday became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test inning. He achieved the feat against India in the ongoing second Test here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Patel returned with figures of 10-119 and as a result, India was bowled out for 325 in the first innings. Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a knock of 150.

As soon as Ajaz picked up his tenth wicket, India's Ravichandran Ashwin also stood up to give a standing ovation to the Kiwi spinner, recognizing the remarkable feat.

Earlier, Australia's Jim Laker was the first cricketer to scalp 10 wickets in a Test innings in 1956 and that was followed by India's Anil Kumble in 1999 against Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)