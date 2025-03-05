New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu showered praise on Virat Kohli after his match-winning innings in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal against Australia in Dubai.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Rayudu lauded Kohli's skill and composure under pressure, calling him a "once-in-a-generation cricketer" and the "greatest of all time" in ODI cricket.

"I think his skill against leg spin and left-arm spin, along with his ability to rotate the strike through mid-wicket and square leg, was exceptional. On a pitch that was turning and stopping, he made it look effortless, which speaks volumes about his skill," Rayudu said, as per JioHotstar.

He further emphasized Kohli's game awareness and ability to adapt to match situations.

"Never doubt his ability to hit fours or sixes--it's about composure and understanding what is needed on the day, then executing it to perfection," he added.

Kohli was instrumental in India's four-wicket victory, scoring a composed 84 off 98 deliveries, including five boundaries. His innings guided India to a spot in the final, delivering a special moment for fans across the country.

"He is a once-in-a-generation cricketer, the greatest of all time in this format. It's a special night for him, his family, and 150 crore Indians who are blessed to witness his greatness," Rayudu remarked, summing up Kohli's impact on Indian cricket.

With this victory, India secured their place in the Champions Trophy final, edging closer to yet another major ICC title.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. After an early wicket of Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (39 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) had a 50-run stand with Steve Smith. Smith carried on, with half-century stands against Marnus Labuschagne (29 in 36 balls, with two fours and a six) and Alex Carey (61 in 57 balls, with eight fours and a six). Carey was there till 48th over, untill a fine direct hit from Shreyas Iyer ended his knock.

Australia was skittled out for 264 in 49.3 overs.

Shami (3/48) was the top bowler for India, while Varun Chakravarthy (2/49) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/40) also unleashed a spin web. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya took a wicket each.

During the run chase, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (28 in 29 balls, with three fours and a six) and Shubman Gill (8) early and were reduced to 43/2. From then on, a 91-run partnership between Virat and Shreyas Iyer (45 in 62 balls, with three fours) brought India back into the game. Virat also had a brief 44-run stand with Axar Patel (27 in 30 balls, with a four and six) and a 47-run stand with KL Rahul (42* in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

Hardik delivered a brief and fiery cameo, scoring 28 in 24 balls, with a four and three sixes, helping India seal a win. India finished at 267/6 in 48.1 overs.

Nathan Ellis (2/48) and Adam Zampa (2/60) were the top bowlers for Australia. (ANI)

