Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Amee Kamani of Madhya Pradesh and Varsha Sanjeev of Tamil Nadu recorded contrasting victories in their opening round 'Y' Camp (1st leg) match of GSC World Snooker Qualifiers, a BSFI National Selection Tournament, here on Sunday.

The tournament is organised by The Sportal and played at the Goregaon Sports Club.

Kamani was on a roll as she quickly got into her stride and dashed the challenge from seasoned campaigner Chitra Magimairaj of Karnataka by romping to straight frames 3-0 victory in the best-of-5-frame clash to start off on a rousing note, a media release issued here said.

On an adjacent table, the Tamil Nadu cueist Varsha was engaged in a grueling battle with Maharashtra's Arantxa Sanchis before she managed to pull through by snatching a thrilling 3-2 victory and make a positive start.

Indian number 2 Kamani quickly found her touch to take control from the start. The experienced Magimairaj tried to put up a fight but could not stop the Indore-based Kamani from racing to an 88-03, 69-42 and 70-35 win.

Results 1st round – Y-Camp: Amee Kamani (MP) beat Chitra Magimaraj (KTK) 3-0 (88-03, 69-42, 70-35); Varsha S (TN) beat Arantxa Sanchis (MAH) 3-2 (66-29, 25-67, 16-75, 56-12, 76-33).

