Sinsheim, Jan 8 (AP) American forward Ricardo Pepi made his Bundesliga debut for Augsburg in a 3-1 loss at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Pepi, who joined Augsburg from Major League Soccer's Dallas on Monday, came on in the 60th minute with his new team already 2-1 down.

Also Read | New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of NZ vs BAN Test Series on TV With Time in IST.

Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl introduced Florian Niederlechner at the same time as Pepi, and the two forwards provided an immediate boost for the visitors. Pepi sent Niederlechner through late on, but his teammate's cross was cleared before the offside flag was raised.

Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeneß reacted with two defensive changes as his team responded with counterattacks. Hoffenheim defender David Raum finally settled the issue in injury time.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Chesterfield, FA Cup 2021-22 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch Live Telecast of Football Match TV & Score Updates in IST?.

Augsburg dropped into the relegation zone with the defeat.

Augsburg reportedly agreed to pay more than 13 million euros ($14.8 million) plus potential add-ons for Pepi, which would be the highest amount for a transfer of a homegrown American player from MLS. He signed a 4 1/2-season contract that includes an option to extend through the 2026-27 season with the German club.

Pepi made his MLS debut in 2019. He had 13 goals in 31 league games for Dallas last season.

Pepi made his U.S. debut in September and has three goals in seven internationals. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)