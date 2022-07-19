Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 19 (ANI): Elite Pro Basketball League's Jaipur Giants have been acquired by Bradshaw Capital, an American company lead by former Montblanc USA CEO, Bill Brown.

Elite Pro Basketball is India's first-of-its-kind 5x5 Pro Basketball League featuring 12 teams filled with rosters of top-level Indian players. The Jaipur Giants have signed former Indian National Team player and current Indian Railways player, Prakash Mishra, as their marquee player, and have also drafted Rajat Shrivastava and Samuel Gali, among others. The league is organized by Elite Sports India (ESI) and is scheduled to begin matches as early as January 2023.

Also Read | ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022 Medal Tally: Check Full Medals Table and Country-Wise Standings With Gold, Silver and Bronze Count.

From his experience as a varsity athlete at Cornell University and his current sports activities, Brown clearly understands the life-changing and life-long positive impact sports can have on young athletes and is thrilled to play a role in the Elite Pro Basketball league.

In 2016, Brown attended the AIU National Championship Basketball Tournament in Mumbai and recognized the enormous potential of basketball in India. Brown said: "The Elite Pro Basketball League is a natural destination for India's best university players. And hopefully, the very best will come to the Jaipur!"

Also Read | Naomi Osaka Gets Wild Card for San Jose Tennis Tournament 2022.

CEO of Elite Pro Basketball, Sunny Bhandarkar said, "We are pleased to welcome Bradshaw Capital to Elite Pro Basketball and having someone of Brown's stature as a team owner, assures us that the League is on the road to great success, and we are committed to growing basketball in India." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)