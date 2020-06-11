Lahore, Jun 11 (PTI) Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and middle-order batsman Haris Sohail on Thursday pulled out of the upcoming England tour due to personal reasons.

"Amir has withdrawn so that he can be at the birth of his second child in August, while Haris will miss the tour because of family reasons," said the PCB in a statement.

"Pakistan will send 28 players and 14 player support personnel for three Tests and three T20Is to be played in August and September. The squad as well as pre-series and series schedule will be announced in due course," it added.

Earlier in the week, the PCB cancelled a players' training camp at the National Cricket Academy here due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Instead, the PCB asked its English counterpart ECB to prepare an itinerary which allows the Pakistan team to reach London early in June. The squad was originally scheduled to land in the UK on July 6.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three ODIs against England in August and will be required to complete the quarantine period.

