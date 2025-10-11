New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis believes that Sprint legend Usain Bolt's iconic 100-metre world record will stand firm for years to come, saying it's an "incredible time" that won't be broken "anytime soon."

Usain Bolt created history at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio when he achieved the 'Triple-Triple', three gold medals at three consecutive Olympic Games. His journey to worldwide stardom began at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, where he won the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m events, all in world record times.

Bolt currently holds world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m with times of 9.58 secs, 19.19 secs, and 36.84 secs. His first world record was in the 100m in 2008 when he posted a time of 9.72 seconds in New York. He lowered it to 9.69 secs at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and then to 9.58 secs at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. He holds the three fastest times ever run: 9.58, 9.64, and 9.69 seconds.

In 2009, Bolt set the world record in the 100 meters, completing the race in just 9.58 seconds at the World Athletics Championships in Berlin.

Speaking on his 100m record, Carl Lewis told ANI, "I think that record will be broken, but it won't be for a while. I think it's going to stay here for a while. It's an incredible 100-metre time, and I don't think anyone's going to break it anytime soon."

Bolt also holds the record for the fastest dash in the men's 200 meters, having completed the race in 19.19 seconds in 2009. This record was also created at the 2009 World Athletics Championships, which took place in Berlin.

On his 200m record, the former World champion said, "I think the 200 is definitely more vulnerable than the 100. There's an opportunity there. But here again, that's a very, very difficult time as well."

Lewis walked the ramp at the Le Meridian Hotel in New Delhi on Friday for the Delhi Half Marathon philanthropy to raise funds for the poor. He shared his experience about his ramp walk and the time he spent in India, where he is also the International Event Ambassador.

The Delhi Half Marathon is set to kick off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 12th October 2025, and its scenic route weaves through Delhi's iconic landmarks--from Lodhi Gardens to India Gate, thus offering runners a world-class racing experience that unites India's vibrant running community.

Lewis' phenomenal career continues to inspire generations of athletes and fans alike. He competed at four Olympic Games from 1984 to 1996, capturing a remarkable nine gold medals, the most by any track and field athlete in modern Olympic history. (ANI)

