Nancy (France), Aug 13 (PTI) Promising Indian squash player Anahat Singh entered the quarterfinals of the women's singles event of the WSF World Juniors 2022 after beating England's Torrie Malik 3-1 in the fourth round here on Saturday.

Anahat, who was a member of India's squash contingent in the just-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, defeated Malik 11-5, 11-5, 6-1, 11-7.

She will face Egypt's Fayrouz Abouelkheir for a place in the semifinals.

"I really didn't expect that, but surprisingly I wasn't nervous!" Anahat said after her win over Malik.

