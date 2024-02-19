Vizianagaram (AP), Feb 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh will join 41-time champions Mumbai in the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy after escaping with a draw against Kerala on the fourth day of their final group match, here Monday.

Andhra finished with 26 points from seven games, while Mumbai topped the Group with 37 points from as many matches.

Despite conceding three points to Kerala on the basis of first innings lead, the draw was enough for Andhra to make the knockout stage.

But Andhra, who conceded a massive 242-run first innings lead, had to survive some anxious moments to earn the draw as Basil Thampi (3/36) and Nedumankuzhy Basil (3/43) produced a fiery spell to reduce their opponents to 185 for 9 in 91.5 overs.

But Shoaib Md Khan (11 not out) and last man Satyanarayana Raju negotiated the last few overs to secure the draw for Andhra.

Earlier resuming their second innings at 19 for one, Ashwin Hebbar hit 72 off 165 balls on the fourth and final day of the match at Vizianagaram.

Besides Thampi and Basil, Vaisakh Chandran (2/36) also scalped two wickets for Kerala.

Priyam Garg shines for Uttar Pradesh against Chhattisgarh in drawn match

Middle-order batter Priyam Garg smashed an unbeaten century to lead hosts Uttar Pradesh to a draw against Chhattisgarh in Lucknow.

Garg smashed 114 off 113 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and four maximums to guide Uttar Pradesh to 201 for 3 in 42 overs while chasing 376.

Chhattisgarh's had earlier declared their second innings at 199 for 8.

Chasing a target of 376 for an outright win, Garg went for the kill. He was ably supported by Shivam Sharma, who remained unbeaten on 43 but the asking was too tall for Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh posted 414 in their first innings and then bowled out Uttar Pradesh for 238.

By virtue of first innings lead, Chhattisgarh pocketed three points, while Uttar Pradesh had to be content with one point.

Both Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh failed to make it to the quarterfinals, finishing fifth and sixth respectively in Group B.

Brief Scores:

At Lucknow: Chhattisgarh 414 & 199 for 8 decl in 53 overs (Ajay Mandal 51; Shivam Sharma 3/34) vs Uttar Pradesh 238 & 201 for 3 in 42 overs (Priyam Garg 114 not out; Vishvas Malik 2/26). Match drawn; Chhattisgarh 3 points, Uttar Pradesh 1 point.

At Vizianagaram: 272 & 189 for 9 in 97 overs (Ashwin Hebbar 72; Basil Thampi 3/36 and Nedumankuzhy Basil 3/43) vs Kerala 514 for 7 decl in 161.4 overs. Match drawn; Kerala 3 points, Andhra 1 point.

