Liverpool [UK], July 19 (ANI): Defender Andrew Robertson thanked Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for showing "faith" in his skills and signing him for the club.

Liverpool signed Robertson from Hull City after the side relegated from the Premier League in 2017.

"Obviously the faith to sign me, first and foremost, from a relegated club, which probably I don't think I got many Liverpool fans excited about my signing when people like Mo [Salah] and Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] were getting signed at the same time," Robertson told Liverpool's official website.

The left-back has since racked up 125 appearances for the Reds while becoming a Premier League and Champions League winner.

"The manager saw something in me that he could develop into being a decent player and I'm glad he's done that. It took me time, the first three or four months was tough, but my relationship with him was the same then as it is now," the defender said.

"He still looks to improve me every day in training and he still looked to make be better back then as he does now. So my relationship with him is amazing and long may that continue because he's improved my game, he's improved me as a person and that's what you look for in a manager. So I couldn't ask for much better," he added.

This Tuesday, July 21 will mark the three-year anniversary of Robertson completing his switch to Merseyside. Reflecting on the move, he feels entirely at home both on and off the pitch at Liverpool.

"It's been so easy for me to settle in here, to call this place my home is so easy and it's very hard to find that away from your actual home. So I believe I can relate to a lot of Scousers because Glaswegians are very much the same and we are pretty much the same people," Robertson said.

"So that's why I've found my home here, I've took heart being in Liverpool and playing for this club and representing the badge and everything that goes along with it. So I suppose maybe that's why a lot of people can relate to me and I'm happier for that. But my relationship with the fans and the city is a very positive one and long may that continue," he added. (ANI)

