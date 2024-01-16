Dubai [UAE], January 15 (ANI): The International League T20 is around the corner, and the Gulf Giants commenced their journey in season two with a jersey giveaway at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday. The event saw multiple star players from the team as head coach Andy Flower handed the jerseys to the likes of Carlos Braithwaite and Dominic Drakes and local talents like Sanchit Sharma and Aayan Khan.

Speaking at the event, the Zimbabwean legend shared his excitement for the upcoming season and was ready to defend the crown from season 1 of the ILT20. "We are very proud to be a part of the Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants. We have not got a whole team yet but we started training. Our group is together and it is a proud moment to start the second season with the Gulf Giants. We had an amazing season in 2023, obviously winning the inaugural tournament," said Flower.

Also Read | PKL 2023-24 Points Table Updated Live: Jaipur Pink Panthers Remain On Top, Puneri Paltan in Second Spot.

While handing out the jerseys to the players, he touched upon the yellow and orange colours that represent the Gulf countries, chosen by team owners. "You will see our jerseys carry the natural orange and golden hues of the desert. The team owners have chosen these colours specifically to represent this area. And I know how proud they are to have a team playing in this tournament. The management has been immense in the way they have supported us," he said, according to a release.

The side will start their tournament in the ILT20 with the mega clash against the Sharjah Warriors, and Flower has earmarked them as one of the toughest opponents in the league that starts on Friday, January 19. "Of course, our goal is to win the trophy once more but first and foremost, we aim to reach the playoffs and to do that, we need to work very hard to win that first game. But I don't see that as pressure at all."

Also Read | Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table Updated: Jamshedpur FC Claim Top Position In Group B With Victory Over Kerala Blasters.

The former Zimbabwean captain, Flower, is quietly confident about helping the team push their limits. "I know the players will be excited to be playing for the Gulf Giants, and I want them to feel that way," he signed off.

The second season of ILT20 will be played from January 19 to February 18 this year. It will feature six teams: the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, Dubai Capitals, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)