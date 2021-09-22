Metz (France), Sep 22 (AP) Andy Murray sank home favourite and sixth seed Ugo Humbert to advance to the second round of the Moselle Open in Metz.

The Scot looked set to pay the price for failing to convert a series of break point chances before he found his range to dispatch the world number 26 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Murray, a finalist in Metz in 2007, fell a set behind when Humbert seized his first opportunity with a flashing stop-volley to break for a 5-4 advantage, then served out for the set.

The former world number one earned a second round meeting with Vasek Pospisil. (AP)

