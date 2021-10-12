Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 12 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews has informed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) that he is available for selections for the upcoming tours.

"Accordingly, with immediate effect, Mathews will join the squads training at the High-Performance Center, focusing on future international tours," SLC said in an official statement.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Will See Himself as a Failure in IPL Captaincy, Says Michael Vaughan.

He was relieved from National Duties during the month of July 2021, following a request made by the player, owing to personal reasons.

Earlier, the all-rounder had refused to sign tour contracts offered by the apex body of Sri Lanka following a tussle between the board and players.

Also Read | Portugal vs Luxembourg Live Streaming Online 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

After this, Mathews and compatriot Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal were also dropped from the Sri Lanka white-ball squad.

By the time, Sri Lanka contract row was solved in August, Mathews had ruled himself out of selection as per the report in ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, speaking about the upcoming T20 World Cup, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando and Akila Dananjaya have been included in the final squad by Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka will play in two ICC-organised World Cup warm-up games, on Tuesday and Thursday before commencing its T20 World Cup campaign.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka - Captain, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva - Vice Captain, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)