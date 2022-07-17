Changwon [South Korea], July 17 (ANI): Olympian Anjum Moudgil won the bronze medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) event at the ISSF World Cup Changwon 2022 in Changwon, South Korea on Sunday.

This is Anjum Moudgil's second straight shooting World Cup medal of the year. She had won silver in the same event in Baku held last month.

Former world championship silver medallist Anjum Moudgil had qualified for the ranking round in the women's 3P on Saturday, completing sixth in the qualifiers. She was a little underwhelming towards the beginning of the ranking round on Sunday and after the first 10-shots in the kneeling position, was fifth out of eight shooters.

Anjum Moudgil dropped down further to sixth after the second prone series but shot solidly in the final standing position, to steadily rise up the ladder.

By the time the fifth and sixth-placed shooters were eliminated after the 15th standing position shot, Anjum was 0.2 points ahead of fourth-placed Rebecca Koeck of Austria, but a huge 1.5 behind second-placed Italian Barbara Gambaro.

This meant that despite earning a full point on the Italian in the fourth and final five-shot standing position series, Anjum Moudgil had to settle with bronze. She ended with a score of 402.9, the Italian 403.4. German Anna Janssen won gold with 407.7, way ahead of the field. (ANI)

