Birmingham, Aug 7 (PTI) Annu Rani scripted history as she became the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal, a bronze, in the Commonwealth Games on the penultimate day here on Sunday.

Rani sent the spear to a distance of 60m in her fourth attempt to finish third.

Also Read | India Women’s Team at Commonwealth Games 2022, Athletics Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Women’s 4x100m Relay Final Coverage of CWG Birmingham.

World champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia stole the gold with a final round throw of 64.43m from compatriot Mackenzie Little (64.27m) who was leading at the end of the penultimate round.

Before Rani, Kashinath Naik and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra had won a bronze and a gold in the men's javelin throw respectively.

Also Read | Pakistan Journalist Questions Country’s Politicians After India PM Narendra Modi Consoles Pooja Gehlot Following Her Bronze Medal At CWG 2022.

Naik had won the medal at the 2010 Delhi Games while Chopra won the gold in Gold Coast in 2018.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)