Ahmedabad, March 1 (PTI) Ahmedabad-based Anshul Patel and Patna's Aman Raj fired a matching six-under 66 to emerge as joint leaders in the opening round at the Rs One crore Gujarat Open Golf Championship here on Wednesday.

Rookie Makoto Iwasaki (68) of Japan was one shot behind the leaders in third place.

Playing on his home course, Anshul, who began the year with a top-10 at the Qualifying School to regain his PGTI card, was off to a cracking start as he picked up five shots on the back-nine.

He made two long conversions and landed his approach within four feet for an eagle on the par-5 14th at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club.

The 27-year-old then hit it out of bounds on the third that resulted in a double-bogey for him. He, however, more than made up for the error on the third by adding three more birdies to his card.

Aman, a winner on the PGTI, had early jitters with bogeys on the second and third holes. He then rallied with eight birdies including three on the last three holes. He made five conversions from a range of 10 to 15 feet.

Varun Parikh, another local professional, was tied ninth at 70 along with Khalin Joshi.

Among the prominent names, Viraj Madappa (73) was tied 33rd, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (74) was tied 45th and Udayan Mane (76) was tied 72nd.

