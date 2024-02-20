After the end of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday congratulated Team India's performance.

The Union Sports Minister took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and praised Team India for bagging three golds, one silver and two new national indoor records. Anurag hailed Jyothi Yarraji for making two new national records in the 60m hurdles event. India’s Gulveer Singh Wins 3000m Gold Medal in Asian Indoor Athletics Championship 2024.

Reliance Foundation athlete Jyothi Yarraji won India's first medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Tehran (Iran), winning gold in the 60m hurdles event with a new national record timing of 8.12s on Saturday. He also praised Tajinder Singh for breaking the 19-year-old record in the men's shotput and sealing a gold medal with his 19.72m throw.

Anurag Thakur Tweet

What an outstanding performance from Team India at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024, concluding our campaign with 3🥇 1🥈 and 2 New National Indoor Records! Hats off to @JyothiYarraji for not just setting the new NR but breaking the NR twice in the women's 60m… pic.twitter.com/Qlho5PMNRg — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 20, 2024

Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor secured a gold medal at the men's shot put event on Saturday. Anurag Thakur also congratulated Harmilan Bains for bagging a gold medal in the women's 1500m event. He also praised Ankita Dhyani for winning a silver medal in the women's 3000m. Anush Agarwalla Gets First Ever Paris Olympics 2024 Quota in Dressage for India.

Ankita Dhyani secured a women's 3000 m event silver with timings of 9:26.22 minutes. The gold was won by Yuma Yamamoto of Japan (9:16.71 minutes) and bronze was bagged Ainuska Kalil Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan (9:27.18 minutes).

