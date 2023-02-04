New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The mascot, theme song and jersey launch of the third edition of Khelo India Winter Games takes place on Saturday at the Lieutenant Governor's House Raj Bhavan in Jammu. The Winter Games are scheduled to be held from the 10th to the 14th of this month.

Honourable Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur will be present alongside the Honourable LG of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and other dignitaries. The Khelo India Winter Games is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and is organized by the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council as well as the Winter Games Association of Jammu & Kashmir.

Approximately 1500 athletes across the country will participate in the games that will take place in Gulmarg and will be played across nine sports events. The first edition of the Khelo India Winter Games took place in 2020 and hosts Jammu and Kashmir have come on top in both editions of the games so far. (ANI)

