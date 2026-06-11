Sports News | Anvay Dravid Named in India U19 Squad for Sri Lanka Tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): Anvay Dravid, the son of former India skipper Rahul Dravid, has been named in the India Under-19s as the Junior Cricket Committee has announced the Under-19 squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka on Thursday.

The tour will feature three one-day matches followed by two multi-day games, providing the young side with valuable exposure in both limited-overs and longer formats.

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A right-handed wicketkeeper/batter, Anvay has represented India B Under-19s in a one-day tri-series against Afghanistan Under-19s at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru in November 2025.

In his only appearance, he was dismissed for a first-ball duck but contributed behind the stumps with two catches.

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Anvay recently led Karnataka's Under-19 side to the quarter-finals of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, finishing as one of their standout performers. He amassed 220 runs in the tournament, the second-highest tally for his team, averaging 55.00 across six innings.

The tour will start with three one-dayers, on July 4, 6 and 9, all in Hambantota, starting at 10 am local time. The first four-day game will be played from July 13 to 16 in Galle, and the second from July 20 to 23 in Colombo.

India Men's U19 One-Day squad: Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (C), Vineeth V K, Arjun Rajput, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel (WK), Anvay Dravid (WK), Anmoljeet Singh, Vutkuri Yashveer Goud, Rohit Anil Yadav, Shavin V, Kavya Paresh Patel, Mohit Ulva, Ishan Sood.

India Men's U19 multi-day squad: Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (C), Patel Kush, Manal Chauhan, Kushagra Ojha, Manav Krishna (WK), Aryan Sandesh Sakpal (WK), Hemchudeshan J, BK Kishore, Rohit Anil Yadav, Kavya Paresh Patel, Priyanshu Singh, Pranav Raghvendra, Chigurupati Venkata. (ANI)

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