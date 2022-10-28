Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Amateur Rider's Club (ARC) kicks of the new season with the Regional Equestrian League (REL) 2022-23, to be conducted on October 29 and 30 2022 at ARC, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai.

The event will see participants from Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan covering the western zone of the country. The event comprises show jumping and dressage competitions which will take place under four categories.

The Regional Equestrian League (REL) is a national-level benchmark event for young and aspiring Indian equestrian athletes to compete and qualify for the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) and other national-level competitions.

ARC saw a tremendous response to the Asian games' trials and National Equestrian Championship (NEC) earlier this year. The REL will act as a stepping stone for young Indian equestrian athletes to participate and showcase their talent. The event will enable wider participation and attention towards the sport across the country as well.

Shyam Mehta, President of Amateur Rider's Club, said in an official statement, "With the beginning of the new season we are expecting a better response and participation in REL and upcoming competitions. REL will witness the quality and skilled-based action from many young athletes across the west zone of the country." (ANI)

