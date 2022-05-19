Gwangju [South Korea], May 19 (ANI): The Indian women's recurve team claimed bronze after outscoring Chinese Taipei at the Archery World Cup 2022 stage 2 in Gwangju on Thursday.

The recurve women's team bronze medal match saw India's Komalika Bari, Ankita Bhakat and Ridhi take on Chiu Yi-Ching, Kuo Tzu Ying and Lei Chien-Ying of Chinese Taipei.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony To Take Place in Ahmedabad on the Day of Final: Report.

India dominated, shooting a clear higher average and only surrendering one of four sets to the Taipei team as they won 6-2 (56-52, 54-51, 54-55, 55-54).

It's the first team medal of the season for the Indian recurve women, who looked on par with top seeds Korea in the semifinals before a few wayward arrows sunk any chance of a finals berth.

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in RR vs CSK IPL 2022 Match 68.

The Indian men's recurve team of Olympians Tarundeep Rai and Jayanta Talukdar along with debutant Neeraj Chauhan, meanwhile, were eliminated in the quarter-finals after losing to lower-ranked France 6-2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)